PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in March, Dragon's Dogma 2 Best-Selling Game - Sales

/ 490 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in March 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five week period of March 3 to April 6.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, however, it ranked third in terms of dollar sales. This does mean the Xbox Series X|S came in third in terms of units sold, but came in second in terms of dollar sales.

All three consoles dropped by a minimum of 30 percent year-on-year in terms of dollar sales and hardware spending in the first quarter of 2024 are down 24 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Overall spending on video games in March was up four percent year-on-year from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Spending on video game content increased nine percent from $3.92 billion to $4.25 billion, while video game hardware sales was down 32 percent from $574 million to $391 million. Spending on accessories increased nine percent from $222 million to $242 million.

"Projected total US spending on video game hardware, content and accessories gained 4% in March 2024 vs YA, reaching $4.9B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Mobile content spending grew 15%, offseting a 32% drop in hardware.."

Piscatella added, "Mobile’s strong performance was supplemented by a 3% increase in Console Content spend, along with a 2% gain in the PC, Cloud and Non-Console VR Content segment. Mobile accounted for 89% of the total year-on-year growth in video game content spending during the month."

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling Accessory of March in terms of dollar sales, as well as for the first quarter of 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 debuted as the best-selling game of March 2024 and is the third best-selling game of 2024. The game is already higher than life-to-date tracked dollar sales for Dragon's Dogma and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen combined.

Helldivers 2 was the second best-selling game of March 2024 and remains the best-selling premium game of 2024. It is also the seventh highest ranked Sony published title in the US in terms of lifetime US dollar sales after just two months.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fell five spots in its second month to seventh place and remained the fourth best-selling game of 2024. It is currently the 14th best-selling Final Fantasy release in lifetime dollar sales in the US. Final Fantasy XV is first of all-time, followed by Final Fantasy VII: Remake and the original Final Fantasy VII.

MLB: The Show 24 debuted in third place, Rise of the Ronin debuted in fifth place, Princess Peach: Showtime! debuted in sixth place, Unicorn Overlord debuted in eighth place, and WWE 2K24 debuted in ninth place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for March 2024:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2024 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in March 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in March 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in March 2024:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles