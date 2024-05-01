DeNA Digital Production Renamed to Pokemon Card D Studio - News

posted 4 hours ago

DeNA has announced it changed the name of its subsidiary DeNA Digital Production to Pokemon Card D Studio on April 26, 2024.

The company changed its name as a way to promote development of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, which will launch later this year for iOS and Android.

DeNA Digital Production was established as a joint company between DeNA and The Company Company. DeNA owns 66.6 percent of the company, while The Pokemon Company owns 33.4 percent.

