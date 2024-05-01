PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop YoY For All Consoles - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 630,302 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 23.65 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 273,769 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 53.17 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 236,462 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 17.01 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,306 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 170,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 83,000 units. PS4 sold 460,796 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 319,399 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 142,386 (-18.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 103,266 units (-30.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 122,709 units (-31.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 7,320 units (-84.9%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 133,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up over 9,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 27,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.62 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.75 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 630,302 ( 23,648,805 ) Switch - 273,769 ( 53,136,867 ) Xbox Series X|S - 236,462 ( 17,008,425 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,306 ( 41,538,773 )

USA hardware estimates for March 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 535,121

Switch - 230,112 Xbox Series X|S - 200,089

PlayStation 4 - 1,116

Weekly Sales:

March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 116,204 Switch - 59,296 Xbox Series X|S - 49,255

PlayStation 4 - 268

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 98,521

Switch - 49,802 Xbox Series X|S - 41,769

PlayStation 4 - 228

March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 136,938 Switch - 56,336 Xbox Series X|S - 43,615

PlayStation 4 - 265

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 116,624

Switch - 47,319 Xbox Series X|S - 36,896 PlayStation 4 - 226

March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 131,476 Switch - 53,764 Xbox Series X|S - 49,081

PlayStation 4 - 263

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 111,739 Switch - 45,191 Xbox Series X|S - 41,630

PlayStation 4 - 225

March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 124,845 Switch - 52,723 Xbox Series X|S - 45,558

PlayStation 4 - 258

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 105,952 Switch - 44,317 Xbox Series X|S - 38,626

PlayStation 4 - 221

April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 120,839 Switch - 51,650 Xbox Series X|S - 48,953

PlayStation 4 - 252

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 102,285 Switch - 43,483 Xbox Series X|S - 41,168

PlayStation 4 - 216

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

