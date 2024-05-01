PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop YoY For All Consoles - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 2,119 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 630,302 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 23.65 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 273,769 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 53.17 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 236,462 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 17.01 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,306 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 170,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 83,000 units. PS4 sold 460,796 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 319,399 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 142,386 (-18.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 103,266 units (-30.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 122,709 units (-31.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 7,320 units (-84.9%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 133,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up over 9,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 27,000 units.
2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.62 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.75 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 630,302 (23,648,805)
- Switch - 273,769 (53,136,867)
- Xbox Series X|S - 236,462 (17,008,425)
- PlayStation 4 - 1,306 (41,538,773)
USA hardware estimates for March 2024:
- PlayStation 5 - 535,121
- Switch - 230,112
- Xbox Series X|S - 200,089
- PlayStation 4 - 1,116
Weekly Sales:
March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 116,204
- Switch - 59,296
- Xbox Series X|S - 49,255
- PlayStation 4 - 268
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 98,521
- Switch - 49,802
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,769
- PlayStation 4 - 228
March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 136,938
- Switch - 56,336
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,615
- PlayStation 4 - 265
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 116,624
- Switch - 47,319
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,896
- PlayStation 4 - 226
March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 131,476
- Switch - 53,764
- Xbox Series X|S - 49,081
- PlayStation 4 - 263
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 111,739
- Switch - 45,191
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,630
- PlayStation 4 - 225
March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 124,845
- Switch - 52,723
- Xbox Series X|S - 45,558
- PlayStation 4 - 258
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 105,952
- Switch - 44,317
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,626
- PlayStation 4 - 221
April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 120,839
- Switch - 51,650
- Xbox Series X|S - 48,953
- PlayStation 4 - 252
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 102,285
- Switch - 43,483
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,168
- PlayStation 4 - 216
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
Which counties made the biggest sales for each console outside the USA this month?
I would think Mexico or Brazil.
I'm from Brazil and I can say our market is already the second largest in America. We have 200 million inhabitants and a giant gamer population
That's really cool! Glad to hear that y'all are gaming hard!
200M is an impressive population. Keep growing strong!
Xbox sales are going to reach the oblivion point soon if this continues. 1M a quarter must already be close to the point of total collapse.
Sarah bonds tweet about the June 11'th Xbox showcase had a blue heart in it possibly signalling support for PS. They might be announcing more games for PS
It did not have the word Xbox redacted. If you look at the tweet "Xbox Games Showcase" is visible. The [Redacted] Direct is most likely referring to Call of Duty as it will be a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise" according to Xbox.
Not sure about the blue heart, it could be referring to Call of Duty which is remaining multiplatform. Possible some other games showcased will be coming to PlayStation (and Switch).
You're right Trunks. genuine mistake. Sorry for the misinformation I'll try not to do that again
Did AngryJoe tell you this too? Or some other Youtuber this time?
It's a fair observation considering the latest hw numbers of Xbox combined with the latest multiplat strategy of the last few months. It's highly possible that more games get announced there or soon.
He edited his comment, it originally said that "Xbox" was redacted because they don't want to mention the word Xbox anymore, in fairness he admitted his mistake but we'd have less embarrassing moments like this if people actually did their research before commenting, Lol.
It's strange that the PS5 is doing so well in America and in Europe it's doing so badly. I'll wait for Sony's financial report to draw some conclusions.
It's only doing badly relative to the PS4 though. PS3 was very successful in Europe and it's still outselling that
PS5 being up 170k compared to the PS4 in the same month is actually quite impressive for a console still sitting at a $549 RRP?
~1.2 to ~1.3m globally in March 2024 for the PS5 - that's a pretty good performance if someone'd ask me.
For the first quarter in 2024, PS5 now sits at ~3.8:1 ratio compared to Xbox Series X|S.
It's very likely that this is going to stay this year's sell ratio between the two, Which would be a premiere.