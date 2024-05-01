Rumor: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be Announced This Month - News

Activision might be getting ready to announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later this month, according dataminers and reported by Insider Gaming.

In the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update dataminers discovered files with the reference of "s3_cerberus_reveal" multiple timed and a datamined Call of Duty 2024 blueprint reveals "SALLY 6" in tallies.

Cerberus is reportedly the codename for the latest Black Ops game and the "SALLY 6" suggests it might be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

A Frank Woods operator for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone was also found my dataminers.

There have been five entries in the Call of Duty: Black Ops sub-series - Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Microsoft this week announced the Xbox Game Showcase will return on June 9, followed by a "Redacted" Direct that will feature a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise." It was reported the "Redacted" Direct will be about the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

