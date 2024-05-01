Take-Two to Shut Down Two Studios - Roll7 and Intercept Games - News

Take-Two Interactive will be shutting down two of its subsidiaries as part of a mass layoff, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg.

The publisher will be shutting down Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and will offer severance packages to those laid off. This is according to a note sent to staff.

The second studio that will be closed is Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games, according to a notice filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department. 70 employees will be laid off at the Seattle-based studio.

Take-Two announced last month it would be laying off around five percent of its staff, which is around 600 employees.

Both of the studios that are closing are part of Private Division, which was founded in 2017 to publish small and mid-sized games. Sources told Bloomberg other employees at Private Division have also been laid off.

