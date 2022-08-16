Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed for Gamescom 2022: Opening Night Live - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games last week announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed from a Holiday 2022 release window. The game will now launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.

Geoff Keighley has now confirmed a new look at Hogwarts Legacy will be showcased during Gamescom 2022: Opening Night Live.

Don't miss an exclusive new look @HogwartsLegacy during @gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 23.



Streaming live everywhere at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/mMnAabFv7y — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be live streamed on Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature "more than 20 games" with "a mix of games that have already been announced and a fair number of new games announced as well."

Xbox and Ubisoft have confirmed they will be attending Gamescom 2022, while PlayStation, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Wargaming have previously stated they won't be attending.

