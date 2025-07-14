Donkey Kong Movie Appears to be in Development - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

A movie based on the Nintendo character Donkey Kong appears to be in development, according to a new copyright filing.

The copyright was filed by Nintendo Studios and Universal Pictures, and has the working title "Untitled Donkey Kong Project ;Motion picture."

Donkey Kong was featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023. It is currently the highest earning video game movie of all-time.

The next Donkey Kong video game, Donkey Kong Bananza, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

