Nintendo Survey Asks Opinion on Switch 2's Game Key Cards in Japan - News

/ 675 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has sent Japanese Nintendo Switch 2 players a survey asking about the Game Key Cards.

The survey, reported by SwitchSoku (via VideoGamesChronicle), asks players if they own any Game Key cards, if they know the characteristics of the Game Key Cards, and if they would rather buy a Game key Card or digital download version of a game.

Game Key Cards don't contain any game data and instead have a digital activation key. The majority of third-party Switch 2 games use Game Key Cards due to the Switch 2 carts having only 64 GB available.

The key difference between a Game Key Card and a digital download is users can resell Game Key Cards and they will work with other Switch 2 consoles, without the need for Virtual Game Card lending.

Read the survey below:

Did you know that Nintendo Switch 2 packaged software includes a game card called a “Game Key Card”?

I own Game Key Card software

I don’t own Game Key Card software but I know about it.

I don’t know about Game Key Card software.

Do you know anything about the characteristics of the Game Key Cards? Please select all that you know.

If you have downloaded the main game data, you can start playing without connecting to the internet.

When playing the game for the first time, you will need to download the game data via the internet.

Free space on the device’s internal memory or microSD Express card is required to download the main content.

You can play the game on another console by downloading the game data and inserting the key card.

You must insert the key card into the console to play the game.

I never knew any of this.

After reading the above explanation, if you wanted to buy a piece of software and there was a Game Key Card or a download version available, which would you choose? Please choose the answer that applies.

I want to buy Game Key Cards as much as possible.

I would rather buy a Game Key Card.

I can’t choose either.

I would rather buy the download version.

I want to buy the download version as much as possible.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles