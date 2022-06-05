Nintendo Not Attending Gamescom 2022 - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has told Games Wirtschaft it will not be attending Gamescom 2022, which is set to take place in Cologne, Germany from August 24 to 28.

"Gamescom is a key event in the event calendar for Nintendo," said a Nintendo of Europe spokesperson. "This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided against participating in Cologne.

"Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch at numerous Germany-wide events. Events that have been planned so far include road shows with our Airstreamer and our Bulli, for example at locations such as the SWR Summer Festival and the Stuttgart Children and Youth Festival.

"For the Japan and video game fans, we have decided to take part in the Main Matsuri Japan Festival in Frankfurt as well as the DoKomi in Düsseldorf and the AnimagiC in Mannheim. More tour stops and activities are planned.

"We look forward to seeing our fans again at many regional events."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles