Xbox to Attend Gamescom 2022 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Xbox announced it will be attending Gamescom 2022, which is set to take place in Cologne, Germany from August 24 to 28.

"Following our recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we’re excited to confirm that Xbox will be back on the show floor at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany," reads a press release from Xbox.

"Fans in Europe and around the world can expect updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months and a chance to hang out as a community again (in person)!"

Xbox will release more details on its plans in early August.

PlayStation, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Wargaming have previously stated they won't be attending.

