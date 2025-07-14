Rumor: Nintendo Direct Set for Later This Month - News

Nintendo will reportedly hold a Nintendo Direct later this month after the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza, according to leaker NateTheHate.

"I have been told there is a Nintendo Direct this month, the month of July, but that the Nintendo Direct will not take place until after Donkey Kong Bananza releases," said Nate on his YouTube channel. "Beyond that, there is no additional information."

The last Nintendo Direct was the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct, which shared new details, gameplay footage, and more for the upcoming 3D platformer.

The last Nintendo Direct to feature multiple games was the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. There are multiple Nintendo games that are set to launch later this year, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4, and Kirby Air Riders.

Donkey Kong Bananza is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

This should be treated as a rumor until there is an official announcement from Nintendo.

