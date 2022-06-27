Ubisoft to Attend Gamescom 2022 - News

Ubisoft via Twitter announced it will be attending Gamescom 2022, which is set to take place in Cologne, Germany from August 24 to 28.

"See you at Gamescom! August 24-28, stay tuned for more news," reads the tweet from Ubisoft.

Gamescom organizers have previously stated that over 250 companies will attend this year. So far only Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, THQ Nordic, and Koch Media have confirmed to be attending.

PlayStation, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Wargaming have previously stated they won't be attending.

