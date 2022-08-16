Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Enters the Europe Charts for July 2022, Switch Best-Selling Platform - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

F1 22 took first place on the Europe charts for July 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. It was the best-selling game in Germany, Italy and France.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was the highest charting new release as it debuted in seventh place. Launch sales were 27 percent higher than 2020's Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came in fourth place, however, it was the best-selling game in the UK.

There were a total of 8.82 million games sold in July across Europe, which is a decrease of 38 percent year-on-year. However, it should be noted July 2022 includes four weeks, while July 2021 includes five weeks.

There were over 297,420 video game consoles sold across Europe in July. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany. This is down 48 percent compared to July last year.

Nintendo Switch was by far the best-selling selling console, as there continues to be stock shortages for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For 2022 year-to-date (January through July 2022), console sales are down by over 26 percent. This is mainly due to the shortages of the PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch sales are up slightly year-over-year.

Top 20 Games in Europe in July 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 F1 22 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 FIFA 22 (EA) 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 7 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo)* 8 Mario Strikers: Battle League Football* (Nintendo) 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 10 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 11 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 12 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 13 Minecraft Switch Edition (Microsoft) 14 Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) 15 The Quarry (2K Games) 16 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 17 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 18 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 19 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 20 Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE ion>and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

