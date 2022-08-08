Splatoon 3 Direct Set for August 10 - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Splatoon 3 Direct this Wednesday, August 10 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST.

The Splatoon 3 Direct will feature roughly 30 minutes of updates on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.

Splatoon 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 9.

Tune in on August 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! pic.twitter.com/iFfaU3V6vM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles