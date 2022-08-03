One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Ships 2 Million Units - Sales

/ 243 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has shipped over two million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The game is the fastest-selling entry in the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020 in Japan, and worldwide in March 2022.

Read details on the game below:

The Pirate Warriors series has successfully combined the popular anime One Piece with the thrilling action of the Warriors series to create a worldwide phenomenon selling more than four million copies!

Based on the concept of 'fighting hordes of enemies while adventuring with trusted allies,' experience awesome One Piece action lifted straight from the anime!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest evolution of Pirate Warriors action! Based on the concept of 'experiencing a real One Piece battlefield,' buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the One Piece world!

Injecting fresh elements that couldn’t be achieved in previous entries has now realized an even more thrilling brand of Pirate Warriors action!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles