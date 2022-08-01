White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Launches September 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Publisher PQube and developer SONNORI announced the survival horror game, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on September 8.

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School is a true classic in the horror genre, widely regarded as one of the greatest pure horror games ever created—a spine-chilling first-person survival horror with eerie atmosphere, intense chase sequences, dynamic scare system, evolving puzzle solutions, a branching story and multiple endings.

With limited resources at your disposal, can you avoid the murderous janitors within the dense network of hallways and rooms? Or will the horrors that stalk the school by night claim your life before you can escape?

Key Features:

The spine-chilling Korean horror White Day: A Labyrinth Named School comes to next-gen consoles for the first time in the west!

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School comes to next-gen consoles for the first time in the west! Based on the legendary 2001 title of the same name it has been completely remade for modern gamers.

Enter Yeondu High School, a building with a dark past, patrolled by homicidal janitors, and haunted by those who met their untimely demise on its grounds.

Terrifying ghost encounters: Come face-to-face with 20 unique ghosts, each more horrifying than the last.

Featuring a dynamic scare system: the higher the difficulty, the more terrors you encounter.

Discover hidden secrets, ghost stories and ten different endings depending on your actions!

actions! Over 30 bonus costume downloadable contents included for Sung-A Kim, So-Young Han, Ji-Min Yoo, Ji-Hyeon Seol, Hee-Min Lee, Bong-Goo Lee, and Dal-Su Son.

Prepare for the hauntings of Yeondu High School with our definitive Ghost Guide!

