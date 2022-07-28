Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Launches Next Week - News

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 will launch next week on August 4.

Wave 2 will add two new Cups to the game with four courses each. The Turnip Cup adds the following courses: Tour New York Minute, SNES Mario Circuit 3, N64 Kalimari Desert, and DS Waluigi Pinball. The Propeller Cup cup adds the following courses: Tour Sydney Sprint, GBA Snow Land, Wii Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae.

View a trailer of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 below:

Read details on the eight courses in Wave 2 below:

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

– Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES.

– Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES. N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course—be careful not to cause any delays!

– This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course—be careful not to cause any delays! DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

– Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail.

– Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail. Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of—make sure you land safely!

– This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of—make sure you land safely! Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!

