PS5 System Beta Adds 1440p Support, Gamelists, and More - News

/ 573 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun rolling out a new PlayStation 5 system software beta that adds 1440p support, gamelists, and more.

Bet access is limited to those who live in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France.

Read details on the PS5 system beta below:

New Gameplay and Personalization Options

1440p HDMI Video Output The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.** If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output. You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.



Gamelists In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier. To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it. You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.



Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio You can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose your preferred setting.



Easier Access to In-progress Activities When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off.



New Social Features

Request Share Screen You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].



Joinable Game Notification When you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join, you’ll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.



View New Friends’ Profiles When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests].



Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.



*PS5 beta access will be available to selected participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France (same countries as our last system software beta).

**1440p compatible TV or PC monitor required. Results may vary depending on the game being played. Please note: VRR on PS5 supports 1080p and 4K video output but not 1440p.

***Streaming only available in select countries/regions with PlayStation Plus Premium. For details see here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles