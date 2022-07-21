Nintendo Switch Online to Add SNES and NES Games - Fighter's History, Kirby's Avalanche, and Daiva Story 6 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced it will be adding three games to Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Nintendo Entertainment System apps for the Nintendo Switch Online. The SNES games are Fighter's History and Kirby's Avalanche, and the NES game is Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia.

In Japan, instead of Kirby’s Avalanche the third game is Kirby’s Super Star Stacker.

View a trailer of the three games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles