Century: Age of Ashes Delayed to the Summer for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Playwing announced the free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game, Century: Age of Ashes, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has been delayed from July 19 to later in the Summer.

The game first released for PC via Steam in December 2021 and for the Xbox Series X|S in March 2022.

"First, please accept our humble apologies. Some of you might be wondering why this delay is happening so close to release; please see below for further details," reads the message from Playwing.

"Pushing back a release is never pleasant, even more so when we know there is a huge number of players who are wanting to play on PlayStation platforms, and this will most likely be a turning point in the life of Century: Age of Ashes.

"Passing certification on PlayStation—what we call 'going gold'—right off the back of the Xbox One release and the launch of the debut season, 'A Shadow Over Skeld' is a tough challenge. Therefore, we are going to need a little more time to ensure we meet the quality standards to ship on these two platforms.

"We know not sharing an exact release date may raise some concerns, but rest assured, bringing Century: Age of Ashes is our next big release. Our team are currently hard at work debugging the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, while also polishing up the recently released Xbox One version.

"Season 1 is also being worked on for its balancing issues and prepping for future content. This is now the last stretch before Century takes flight on PlayStation, which means it’s just a matter of days before we share a release date with you all.

"Thank you for your continued patience and support of Century: Age of Ashes."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles