Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized Edition Headed to Switch

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Oddworld Inhabitants have announced Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized Edition for the Nintendo Switch. The developer did not announce a release date.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in 2021, for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in November 2021, and PC via Steam in June 2022.

The game on the Switch will be available in a Limited Oddition and Collector's Oddition.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details below:

Oddworld: Soulstorm, the award-winning sequel to the best-selling Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, is an explosive action-adventure epic platformer. Optimized for Nintendo Switch to take advantage of the platform’s unique features, this version features the same amazing Soulstorm gameplay currently found on the other platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store), with a delightful Switch flavor!

In Soulstorm, you must help Abe on his hero’s journey to free more than 1,000 Mudokons from the oppressive chains that enslave them. Confronting an uncertain future and a forgotten past, use your instincts and skills to allude detection, survive insurmountable odds, and maybe provide a spark that sets a revolution ablaze.

Armed with an array of tactics, from stealth to going full on ballistic by utilizing scavenged trash to craft powerful and incendiary weapons, decide how best to bring the fight to your oppressors and save all the Mudokons.

In-game decisions and the number of lives saved in each level will impact the game’s outcome. With four unique endings, the choices you make will impact the game’s powerful conclusion, potentially unlocking the final two fiery chapters.

Can you save them all?

Key Features:

Explosive Action-Adventure Platformer : Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as you like, whether aggressively or passively. Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans, and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges. Craft tools and weapons to use against opposing forces or arm your followers and watch the revolution ignite.

Epic Scope : Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, and dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world.

Revolutionary : A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. A cog in the corporate machine, used for meat and muscle, Abe will attempt to save them all and maybe ignite a revolution.

Completionists : Can you save every single Mudokon in the game? Can you achieve the best ending and unlock the final two playable levels? Can you scavenge every trash can and locker, kill or safely apprehend every antagonist, find every hidden area, collect every jelly? More than 3 million players have had the opportunity to do it…will you be the first on Nintendo Switch to succeed?

Multiple Endings : Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional unlockable levels at the end of the game and four potential endings, each depending on your Quarma. At the end of each individual level, you receive a Quarma score, based on the number of Mudokons you save. If you succeed in saving enough Mudokons throughout all the levels, you’ll get one of the good endings. But beware: if your Quarma score isn’t high enough, you’ll get a more… dire fate! Don’t worry though, as you can always go back to any level and try to improve your Quarma to unlock the best ending.

The Limited Oddition features the game in a collectible metal case and three art prints.

The Collector’s Oddition consists of:

A Unique Collector’s Box

Oddworld: Soulstorm ’s standard edition for Nintendo Switch

A collectible metal case with 24 cartridge slots

An exclusive 9-inch (22 cm) silver figurine of Abe, Mudokon hero

A premium 160-page artbook by Pix’n Love Publishing

An exclusive Mining Company keychain

Three art prints

Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers

Abe’s hand tattoo

