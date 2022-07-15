Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in June, PS5 Takes 2nd and XSX|S 3rd - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in June 2022 in terms of units sold, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the five week period of May 29 to July 2.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place. When it comes to dollar sales, the PS5 took first place, followed by the Switch in second, and Xbox Series X|S in third.

The Switch is the best-selling console year-to-date in terms of units sold through the first six months of 2022. The Xbox Series X|S comes in second place, and the PS5 in third place. Year-to-date dollar sales sees the PS5 take first, the Xbox Series X|S in second, and the Switch in third.

PS5 dollar sales in June 2022 grew in the double-digital percentage compared to June 2021.

Overall spending on video games in June decreased 11 percent year-over-year from $4.88 billion to $4.34 billion. Spending on video game content dropped 11 percent from $4.27 billion to $3.79 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased eight percent percent from $401 million to $371 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down 10 percent from $29.29 billion to $26.27 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped 10 percent from $25.72 billion to $23.09 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped nine percent percent from $2.35 billion to $2.13 billion.

"June 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 11% when compared to a year ago, to $4.3 billion," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella. "Growth in subscription spending could not offset declines in other areas of spending.

"First half spending totaled $26.3 billion, a 10% shortfall when compared to the same period in 2021. Subscription content is the only major spending category that exhibited spending growth."

Elden Ring was the best-selling game of June 2022, which is the second straight month at first. It is also the best-selling game of 2022 and is now in the top 10 best-selling premium games in the US market of all time in terms of dollar sales.

A premium game is one with an upfront purchase price and excludes DLC, microtransactions, and other post-launch spending. Premium is just the upfront price one must pay in order to play the game.

"Elden Ring repeated as the best-selling game of the month, and it remains the best-selling game of 2022 YTD," said Piscatella. "Elden Ring has placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months in market. Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales)."

Overwatch returned to the top 20 in fifth place. The last time the title was in the top 20 was October 2019. This jump in sales was driven by the Overwatch 2 Beta.

"Overwatch returned to the top 20 best-selling titles chart for the first time since October 2019, ranking 5th overall," said Piscatella. "This jump was driven by the release of the Overwatch 2 Beta on June 28th."

Final Fantasy VII Remake re-entered the top 20 in ninth place, driven by the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary event and the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It last appeared in the top 20 in May 2020.

"Final Fantasy VII: Remake was the 9th best-selling game of June 2022 after placing 159th in May," said Piscatella. "Promotional events aligned with the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary spurred the gains. Final Fantasy VII: Remake last appeared among the top 20 in May 2020."

Monster Hunter Rise is back in the top 20 due to the release of the Sunbreak expansion. The game took 13th place.

The launch of the Switch version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles helped push the game up to 14th place on the overall charts. It also took 10th on the Nintendo charts.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for June 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for June 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for June 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

