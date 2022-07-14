Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Tops the Japan Charts, Hardware Sales Fall - Sales

/ 120 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 44,071 units, according to Famitsu for the week July 10, 2022.

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (NS) was the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in fifth place with sales of 9,602 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place with sales of 19,527 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) raced up one spot to third place with sales of 10,983 units

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) jumped up from ninth to fourth place with 9,849 units sold. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) dropped one spot to sixth place with sales of 8,864 units.

Minecraft (NS) climbed up from eighth to seventh place with sales of 8,426 units, while Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (NS) has dropped from third to eighth place with sales of 8,039 units.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) was the only non-Nintendo Switch game in the top 10. It dropped two spots to ninth place with sales of 7,759 units.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,682 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 66,243 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,361 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,944 units, the 3DS sold 206 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 12 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 44,071 (148,386) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 19,527 (551,997) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,983 (4,712,571) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,849 (3,205,678) [NSW] KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (Bandai Namco, 07/07/22) – 9,602 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,864 (795,561) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,426 (2,700,342) [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 8,039 (123,418) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 7,759 (125,453) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 5,682 (136,066)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 26,257 (1,997,469) Switch – 25,957 (18,472,867) Switch Lite – 14,029 (4,797,546) PlayStation 5 – 12,469 (1,491,549) Xbox Series S – 4,435 (141,319) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 892 (249,357) Xbox Series X – 509 (124,129) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 206 (1,187,619) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,819,745)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles