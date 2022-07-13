Cloudpunk Launches in August for PS5 - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer ION LANDS announced Cloudpunk will launch for the PlayStation 5 digitally on August 19, while the retail version will release a week later on August 26.

Those who own Cloudpunk for the PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Overhauled for optimized visuals and performance on PlayStation 5, players can explore a neon metropolis in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Brought to life with greater volumetric lighting, and find yourself lost in the depths of the city with increased rendering draw distance and fog quality.

More diffused, higher quality bloom gives a softer lighting effect against the dark streets, while higher resolution skyboxes provide increased fidelity.

Completing deliveries has never felt better with full DualSense support, including haptic feedback on rain effects, adaptive triggers that kick in when your vehicle is damaged, and a lightbar reflecting your all-important fuel status.

And finally, explore with a brand-new perspective in the much awaited cockpit mode, putting you in the driving seat.

A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It’s your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. There are only two rules: Don’t miss a delivery, and don’t ask what’s in the package.

Explore an immense cyberpunk city with your hover car and on foot. Unravel mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy, hackers and rogue AI. Your decisions will have a lasting impact on the inhabitants of Nivalis.

Key Features:

Unravel mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy, hackers and rogue AI through the eyes of Rania.

Meet a diverse range of characters and immerse yourself in their everyday lives.

Your decisions will have a lasting impact on the inhabitants of Nivalis.

Discover hidden places and items unlocking additional stories.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Gameplay in 4k resolution, running at 60 frames per second

DualSense features including haptic feedback, controller speaker, adaptive triggers, and lightbar

Cockpit mode available for the first time on consoles

PlayStation 5 activity cards

cards Skyboxes for higher fidelity and resolution

Increased draw distance, render distance and fog quality

Improved volumetrics throughout

Higher quality bloom for more realistic lighting effects

Free upgrade for PlayStation 4 players

Cloudpunk is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

