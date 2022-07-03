Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Enters the Steam Charts in a Week With Multiple New Releases - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place in a week with multiple new releases in the top 10 on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 26, 2022, which ended July 3, 2022.

Two editions of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak debuted in the top 10 this week. One edition debuted in second place and another debuted in third place.

DNF Duel debuted in fifth place. Two editions of F1 2022 debuted in the top 10. One edition debuted in sixth place and another edition debuted in 10th place.

Raft remained in fourth place, while Monster Hunter Rise dropped two spots to seventh place. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands dropped five spots to eighth place, while Rust remained in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - NEW Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - NEW Raft DNF Duel - NEW F1 22 - NEW Monster Hunter Rise Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Rust F1 22 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

