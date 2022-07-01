Bandai Namco and Ace Combat Developer Establish Bandai Namco Aces - News

Bandai Namco and the developer of the next entry in the Ace Combat series ILCA have announced the formation of a new studio called Bandai Namco Aces based in Tokyo, Japan.

Bandai Namco Aces will "leverage the know-how of both companies and continue to deliver deep and lasting, high-quality content to fans around the world, including for the Ace Combat series."

"We have started a project that is also our slogan, 'Crossing Genres and Borders!' Why don’t we all take off into a new world utilizing high-end 3DCG?" said Bandai Namco Aces President and CEO Takuya Iwasaki.

"The era of Singularity by AI is just around the corner. As a member of the Bandai Namco Group, I will pass on the future that I have envisioned for a long time to the next generation.

"To this end, we will continue to work together with creators in the game and computer graphics industries and game players around the world as one organization, and create experiences that enables them to be a task force.

"As the digital twin/mirror world evolves toward the year 2040, please look forward to the entertainment we will create.

