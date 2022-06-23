Xbox Series X|S Outsells the PS5 in Japan, Demon Slayer Tops Software Charts - Sales

/ 1,151 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 20,964 units, according to Famitsu for the week June 19, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up from third to second place with sales of 18,789 units, while Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) dropped from second to third place with sales of 13,002 units.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) remained fourth place with sales of 8,649 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 8,456 units and Minecraft (NS) remained in sixth place with sales of 6,887.

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 5,682 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is down one spot to eighth with sales of 5,462 units and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,043 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,364 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 50,405 units sold. The Xbox Series X|S sold 6,695 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 3,035 units, the 3DS sold 215 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 18 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 20,964 (111,849) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18,789 (493,046) [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 13,002 (45,175) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,649 (769,571) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,456 (4,682,390) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,887 (2,677,377) [NSW] Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (Kadokawa, 06/16/22) – 5,682 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,462 (3,181,291) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 5,043 (2,560,536) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,364 (4,905,190)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 22,860 (1,899,156) Switch – 19,907 (18,399,758) Switch Lite – 7,638 (4,761,895) Xbox Series S – 3,423 (130,076) Xbox Series X – 3,272 (108,983) PlayStation 5 – 2,371 (1,451,795) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 664 (242,208) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 215 (1,187,058) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7,819,701)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles