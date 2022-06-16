Overwatch 2 Won't Have Loot Boxes and More Details Revealed - News

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Overwatch 2 will not have loot boxes and instead will have a premium battle pass and an in-game store.

"Players will have a lot more control about how they interact with the game and how they acquire new content," said lead hero designer Geoff Goodman.

Players will be able to unlock skins, weapon charms, and banner. There will also be a new skin tier above Legendary called Mythic. These are customizable with a variety of parts.

Anything earned from Overwatch or Overwatch 2 can be be used on consoles and PC as the game support cross-progression.

Read details from Blizzard below:

Overwatch 2 is releasing on October 4 as a free-to-play live experience, and we'd like to explain exactly what that means for our game. Overwatch 2 will have seasonal updates on a regular cadence and a Battle Pass that will feature new content including new heroes, game modes, maps, cosmetics, and more! We’ll also be outlining Seasons One and Two and plans extending into 2023 with a roadmap for the game.

A free-to-play, live experience

Making Overwatch 2 free-to play is a natural step forward for our game and our players. Overwatch, even since its debut, has always been a social game, and our community has always has the most fun when we come together. Free-to-play removes the barrier to entry, allowing anyone, anywhere to jump into the game, group up with friends, or find people to play with online. Along with this shift to free-to-play, we’ll be adding cross–progression, enabling everyone to play, progress, and access their unlocked content seamlessly across all game platforms.

There will be no Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2. Instead, the modernized live service will give our players the power to shape their own experiences. Players can acquire the items they want directly through the Battle Pass and an all-new and consistently updated in-game shop. Our team will create and deliver seasonal content every nine weeks to ensure there's always something fresh and exciting waiting for everyone.

Roadmap and seasons

On the roadmap below, you can find our short-term plans for Season One and Season Two, as well as our long-term goals to grow and develop the game into 2023 and beyond. Players can expect to see a new hero every other season, with elements like new maps and game modes in the seasons between.

Season One will feature Sojourn, Junker Queen, and an unannounced support hero, as well as the new 5v5 PvP experience, reworked heroes, new maps and modes, and more. We’re also releasing a reimagined competitive experience that was created to give players more tools to improve gameplay and feel a sense of progression in competitive play. Players will have more of an impact on individual matches with the shift to 5v5, and there will be additional systems in place to help you discern your contributions per match. More details on the competitive overhaul will be shared soon!

Season Two will introduce a new tank hero, map, and a collection of unique skins. We‘ll also move the story forward with the release of the new PvE experience in 2023, along with more new heroes, maps, and game modes. We can’t wait to share more information closer to release!

A living, ever-evolving game

We‘ve always believed that Overwatch, at its core, should be a living game. Overwatch stands for inclusivity, open-mindedness, and community. These pillars led to the change in our strategy to deliver new heroes, maps, and modes on a frequent basis because we believe this is what’s best for our players and our game.

Overwatch 2 will launch in Early Access as a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 4.

