Sonic Frontiers Takes 20 to 30 Hours to Beat, Features Skill Tree and Ability to Level Sonic Up

Sonic Frontiers Director Morio Kishimoto in an interview with IGN has revealed more details on the open-world platformer.

The game will have the longest campaign with the average player taking 20 to 30 hours to complete, while for completionists it could easily take twice that long, according to Kishimoto.

He added the game will have a skill tree and players will be able to level up Sonic. This includes leveling up how fast Sonic can run.

"While this might be unusual for a level-based platformer, we decided to implement a skill tree and the ability to level Sonic up," said Kishimoto.

Despite all the new features in Sonic Frontiers the main concept of what makes a Sonic game hasn't changed.

"In previous titles, Sonic fans have enjoyed time attacks for each stage. For Sonic Frontiers, doing a speed run for the entire game might be a fun challenge," Kishimoto said.

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

