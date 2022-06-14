Slime Rancher 2 Launches in Fall 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher 2 will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass this Fall.

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 10 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Explore a Vibrant New World

Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island.

Discover Wiggly New Slimes

Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime.

Build a Conservatory on Rainbow Island

Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

