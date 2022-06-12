Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the UK Charts - Sales

/ 344 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Mario Strikers: Battle League has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 11, 2022. Sales for the game are 20 percent lower than 2021's Mario Golf: Super Rush and six percent lower than 2018's Mario Tennis Aces.

The Quarry is the one other new entry in the top 10. It debuted in fourth place. 85 percent of retail sales were on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up to second place despite sales dropping seven percent. Horizon: Forbidden West dropped to third place with sales sliding 21 percent.

Nintendo Switch Sports took fifth place with sales down 36 percent. Kirby and The Forgotten Land is up five spots to sixth place as sales climbed 91 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Strikers: Battle League - NEW LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Horizon: Forbidden West The Quarry - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Kirby and the Forgotten Land FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles