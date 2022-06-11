Soulsvania Game The Last Faith Launches for All Major Platforms Later This Year - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Kumi Souls Games during GamesRadar's Future Games Show announced the Soulsvania game, The Last Faith, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022.

"When we first met developer Kumi Souls, we were struck by just how closely and attentively the studio listens to the desires of its fanbase," said Playstack chief executive Harvey Elliot. "That player-first approach is often a hallmark of success and it was completely unsurprising to us that The Last Faith significantly outperformed its Kickstarter target and accrues so many Wishlists on a daily basis. That drive, coupled with the engaging world The Last Faith builds, made it a no-brainer for the Playstack family."

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

With gorgeous pixel art depicting an imposing gothic landscape, as well as the ferocious monstrosities that lurk in its shadows, The Last Faith delivers brutal but empowering gameplay. It earns the ‘Soulsvania’ moniker by fusing a unique mix of Metroidvania and Soulslike elements into a powerful one-two punch.

With its rock-solid foundation of nonlinear exploration, players will discover a huge range of tools for destruction as they traverse snow-dusted mountains, deep dark forests, crypts and cities bathed in moonlight—all of which are painstakingly hand-drawn by outstanding artists who have captured the imagination of thousands of fans on Kickstarter.

Often brutal, but always empowering, The Last Faith thrives on merciless and precise combat, with a huge range of custom executions to perform. Players will unearth a formidable variety of melee weapons, arcane spells, and long-range firearms, allowing them to carve a path in their own style.

Step into The Last Faith‘s ravaged world as Eric, awakening with no recollection of his immediate past. Soon he will discover he is in a race against time as his mind and conscience begins to deteriorate in front of him. His desire for salvation from this affliction sets him on a cursed mission that crosses paths with ancient religions and divinities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

