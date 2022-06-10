Bloomberg Reports God of War Ragnarok Will Launch in November 2022 - News

/ 372 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has reported God of War Ragnarok will launch in November of this year. He sources include "three people familiar with the game’s development."

The sources say Sony plans to reveal the release date for the game later this month.

There has been speculation that God of War Ragnarok has been delayed to 2023 as Sony changed the placeholder release date for the game from September 30 to December 31. There was also a report from Gamereactor who heard from various European sources the game was delayed from 2022 to 2023.

The game previously been delayed in June 2021 from 2021 to 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

