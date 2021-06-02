Next God of War Delayed to 2022 - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Santa Monica Studio announced it has delayed the release of the next God of War game to a 2022 release window.

"Since the release of the next God of War teaser last year, we've been humbled by the amount of love our community has show us," reads a tweet from Santa Monica Studio. "We're incredibly greatful to see so many people excited to experience the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus' journey.

"We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safelt and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and familes. With this in mind, we've made the decision to shift our release window to 2022.

"Thank you all for your continued support, we've got some exciting things in the works that we can't wait to show you!"

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles