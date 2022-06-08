[Update] Rumor: God of War Ragnarok Delayed to 2023 - News

Update:

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier on ResetEra says he talked with someone would know firsthand and said they haven't head anything about a delay.

"It's hard to definitely prove a negative but Someone Who Would Know Firsthand just told me they haven't heard anything about a slip to 2023, as did Someone Else Who Might Know Secondhand," said Schreier.

Original post:

It was spotted earlier today that publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio moved the placeholder date for God of War Ragnarok from September 30 to December 31.

Various European sources have since told Gamereactor God of War Ragnarok has been delayed to from 2022 to 2023.

If the sources turn out to be correct and Sony does delay the game to 2023, this wouldn't be the first time the release date has been pushed back. It was first delayed in June 2021 from a 2021 release window to 2022 release window.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

