God of War Ragnarok Placeholder Date Moved to December 31, Suggesting Q4 2022 Release Window

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio had delayed God of War Ragnarok from 2021 to a 2022 release window in June 2021. As we head into the halfway mark of 2022 we have yet to get a release for the game.

The first look at gameplay for God of War Ragnarok was released in September 2021 and since this time we have not heard much about the game.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size noticed the placeholder release date for the game has changed from September 30 to December 31, suggesting the game will be releasing in Q4 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

