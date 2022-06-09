The Last of Us Part II Sales Top 10 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 414 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part II has sold over 10 million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4 as of Spring 2022.
"We’re happy to share that The Last of Us Part II has sold through more than 10 million copies globally, as of this Spring," said Naughty Dog senior manager of communications Rochelle Snyder via the PlayStation Blog. "Knowing the support we have, our studio continues to see exciting, new avenues to introduce curious audiences and galvanize fans."
Naughty Dog also revealed the first concept art for the upcoming standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game, as well as announcing a remake of The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch for the PS5 on September 2 for $69.99 and later for PC. It includes the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.
This is likely the best game I've played in the last 3 years. What an emotional, impactful experience, left me without words seeing how deep and emotional this story was
Deserves every sales it gets
10m is good, expected more, Hope much more people give it a chance after playing TLOU Part 1 and watching the tv show
One of the best games ever made, not for everybody but what an experience.
Would be a shame to skip it just because of the out of context leaks
If the show stays true to the story and Sony doesn't let them Halo the show this series has a real chance at blowing up.
Lots of sheep didnt play this gem because some random youtuber told them not too because hate and drama = clicks and views.
Its probs a bit more complex than that. I loved the game but it is exhausting and I think the word of mouth was genuinely mixed, its really not for everyone... and it was also a very dark and bleak in the middle of covid lockdown.
Destruction of previously liked characters, insultingly forced woke agenda that failed miserably and did a disservice to intended agenda, suicidal idiotic decisions from previously smart characters, misleading advertising, nihilistic messaging, hate dominated story, time period shifts that worsened the story......but it did have better combat I guess.
Naughty Dog is lucky they sold 10 million.