The Last of Us Part II Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part II has sold over 10 million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4 as of Spring 2022.

"We’re happy to share that The Last of Us Part II has sold through more than 10 million copies globally, as of this Spring," said Naughty Dog senior manager of communications Rochelle Snyder via the PlayStation Blog. "Knowing the support we have, our studio continues to see exciting, new avenues to introduce curious audiences and galvanize fans."

Naughty Dog also revealed the first concept art for the upcoming standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game, as well as announcing a remake of The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch for the PS5 on September 2 for $69.99 and later for PC. It includes the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.

