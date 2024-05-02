Circana Analyst: Launching Helldivers 2 on PS5 and PC Has Been a 'Massive Success' - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella stated that Sony launching Helldivers 2 on PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day has been a "massive, resounding success."

"PC has been a huge part of the success of Helldivers II in the US," said Piscatella. "With PC, Helldivers II is already the 7th highest grossing Sony published game in history. Without PC it wouldn't currently rank among the top 20.

"And according to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, Helldivers II has ranked first in US MAU on Steam each month since launch (including April). Launching Helldivers II on both PlayStation and PC has been nothing short of a massive, resounding success.

"Just because I'm highlighting the success of the PC SKU here doesn't mean I'm saying the PlayStation SKU was not also successful, FYI."

He added, "To be clear, just the PS5 version would make Helldivers II the best-selling game in the US YTD. As would just the PC version. Both versions are massive hits."

Circana data shows that Helldivers 2 was the second best-selling game in March in the US and is the best-selling game in the US in 2024 through the first three months of the year.

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8.

