PS5 Sells Over 1.3M, All Consoles Drop YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for March 2024

posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,338,835 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 56.89 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 945,038 units to bring its lifetime sales to 139.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 350,932 units to bring their lifetime sales to 28.30 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,238 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.17 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 153,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 193,000 units. PS4 sold 1,492,148 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 543,701 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 559,982 (-29.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 189,542 units (-35.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 157,039 units (-14.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 18,904 units (-75.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 6,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 32,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 147,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.78 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.07 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,338,835 ( 56,894,112 ) Switch - 945,038 ( 139,500,394 ) Xbox Series X|S - 350,932 ( 28,302,131 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,238 ( 117,167,646 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for March 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 630,302 Switch - 273,769 Xbox Series X|S - 236,462 PlayStation 4 - 1,306

Europe hardware estimates for March 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 370,659 Switch - 186,915 Xbox Series X|S - 84,683 PlayStation 4 - 1,066 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for March 2024:

Switch - 454,778 PlayStation 5 - 278,283 Xbox Series X|S - 20,182 PlayStation 4 - 3,755

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for March 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 46,591 Switch - 29,576 Xbox Series X|S - 9,605 PlayStation 4 - 111

Weekly Sales:

Global March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 284,007 Switch - 204,591

Xbox Series X|S - 76,043 PlayStation 4 - 2,452

Global March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 273,309 Switch - 169,764

Xbox Series X|S - 65,105 PlayStation 4 - 1,159

Global March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 270,498 Switch - 186,080

Xbox Series X|S - 70,005 PlayStation 4 - 786

Global March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 250,745 Switch - 179,206

Xbox Series X|S - 66,666 PlayStation 4 - 1,215

Global April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 260,276 Switch - 205,397

Xbox Series X|S - 73,113 PlayStation 4 - 626

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

