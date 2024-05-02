PS5 Sells Over 1.3M, All Consoles Drop YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for March 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,521 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,338,835 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 56.89 million units lifetime worldwide.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 945,038 units to bring its lifetime sales to 139.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 350,932 units to bring their lifetime sales to 28.30 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,238 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.17 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 153,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 193,000 units. PS4 sold 1,492,148 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 543,701 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 559,982 (-29.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 189,542 units (-35.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 157,039 units (-14.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 18,904 units (-75.2%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 6,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 32,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 147,000 units.
2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.78 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.07 million units.
Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 1,338,835 (56,894,112)
- Switch - 945,038 (139,500,394)
- Xbox Series X|S - 350,932 (28,302,131)
- PlayStation 4 - 6,238 (117,167,646)
- PlayStation 5 - 630,302
- Switch - 273,769
- Xbox Series X|S - 236,462
- PlayStation 4 - 1,306
- PlayStation 5 - 370,659
- Switch - 186,915
- Xbox Series X|S - 84,683
- PlayStation 4 - 1,066
- Switch - 454,778
- PlayStation 5 - 278,283
- Xbox Series X|S - 20,182
- PlayStation 4 - 3,755
- PlayStation 5 - 46,591
- Switch - 29,576
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,605
- PlayStation 4 - 111
Weekly Sales:
Global March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 284,007
- Switch - 204,591
- Xbox Series X|S - 76,043
- PlayStation 4 - 2,452
Global March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 273,309
- Switch - 169,764
- Xbox Series X|S - 65,105
- PlayStation 4 - 1,159
Global March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 270,498
- Switch - 186,080
- Xbox Series X|S - 70,005
- PlayStation 4 - 786
Global March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 250,745
- Switch - 179,206
- Xbox Series X|S - 66,666
- PlayStation 4 - 1,215
Global April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 260,276
- Switch - 205,397
- Xbox Series X|S - 73,113
- PlayStation 4 - 626
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Sure sales are down, but 1.3 million and 950k for PS5 and Switch is far from bad. Although US is really carrying PS5 and Asia is carrying the Switch.
Wow…that’s insane. Switch got 3mil this quarter. If it were to keep this pace, that’s around 13-14mil in 2024.
also, it’s now officially 2:1 PS5 v XBSX.
It's an amazing success story for Nintendo, it just truly is. Nothing but congrats!
(But don't they get too close to that PS2, please. ;D)
If the PS5 manages to maintain this pace of 4 million per quarter, then it will end the year with more than 70 million units sold. How many units did the ps4 sell by the end of 2017?
PS5 is the only PlayStation to not have had a price cut this far into a generation so when you consider that it's performance is actually very good. In fact, it might be the only console that made it this far into a generation without a price cut but I cannot confirm that as fact
Had the Switch ever gotten a price cut? The PS5 is the best selling console with a price increase though.
I think the Switch lite counts as a price cut, the same way the Slim versions of consoles still count as price cuts even though they're technically a different version of the console
That is not a price cut. Yes, it is cheaper but you get a lesser product. A price cut is the same product for a lesser price.
I would argue that if it plays switch games the same as the other models it's the same product. Does the removal of one feature mean it's a different product, or the same product with one less feature.
Wii mini didn't have wifi but it was still a wii. PS3 cut out the ps2 back compat but it was still a PS3. Switch lite removed TV play but it's still a switch
This is an accurate context behind the raw numbers, yes. And is actually quite impressive.
Comparing estimates now, this would indicate they've sold ~21.3m units in their fiscal year.
With probably ~23m-24m units being totally shipped.
I just wonder:
Now that we know Sony won't release any big 1st party games until March '25, what are they cooking behind the doors? How much are they excited for the year 2025 to start and further?
If they'll release the games everybody thinks they've been working on, then PS5's latter half could truly turn into an even bigger success than its first years already were.
GTA6 not even mentioned.