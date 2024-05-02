PlayStation is Removing Horizon Zero Dawn From the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog - News

Sony is removing one of its first-party titles, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on May 21, according to the game's PlayStation Store listing, which was first spotted by a Reddit user and verified by Eurogamer.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the base game and the Frozen Wilds expansion. The game is technically a PlayStation 4 version of the game, though the game does support a 60 FPS mode on the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation has released remasters of The Last of Us games on the PS5, so it is possible a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS5 will be coming out in the future.

Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in 2017, followed by a PC releasee in August 2020.

Sony this week did reveal the PlayStation Plus monthly games for May 2024, which includes EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition for the PS5 and PS4, Ghostrunner 2 for the PS5, Tunic for the PS5 and PS4, and Destiny 2: Lightfall for the PS5 and PS4.

