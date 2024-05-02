Gray Zone Warfare Sales Top 400,000 Units in 2 Days - Sales

Developer MADFINGER Games announced the tactical first-person shooter, Gray Zone Warfare, sold over 400,000 units in the first two days available on PC via Steam Early Access.

The game has also reached a peak of 66,944 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

"400k Copies of Gray Zone Warfare Sold," said the developer. "We're speechless! In just day 2 of Early Access, we've welcomed 400,000 PMCs to Lamang Island. Your support is beyond incredible. Thank you, everyone! Let's keep pushing forward together, and always remember, Every Move Matters."

