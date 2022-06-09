Xbox Game Pass Coming to Samsung Smart TVs on June 30 in 27 Countries - News

Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass will be made available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series on June 30 in 27 countries via the Xbox app and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Xbox app will be coming to Samsung Smart TVs first on the Samsung Gaming Hub, with plans to bring it to other TVs in the future.

Fortnite will be available on the Xbox app without the need for a membership, while an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is required to have hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

You will be able to connect a bluetooth-enabled controller like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller to the Samsung Smart TV.

"We’re super excited by what this next step means for all you gamers out there," said the Xbox Gaming Experiences & Platforms Corporate Vice President Ashley McKissick. "With this rollout, we’re making it easier than ever to play games on the devices you already own. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller, you can easily jump into the world of gaming and connect with your friends and communities on Xbox."

Samsung's President and Head of the Service Business Team on-Jin Lee in Samsung's own press release stated, "Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer added, "We’re on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality.

"That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community."

