Tetris Effect Designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi 'Very Interested' in Developing a PSVR2 Game

posted 3 hours ago

Tetris Effect designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle said he is very interested in developing a PlayStation VR2 game.

"I can’t say anything very specific… but we are very interested, and we’re thinking about how we can push VR, so we’re very interested in new hardware and how we’re looking to make VR games better," said Mizuguchi . "We’re very interested in the PSVR 2."

Producer Mark MacDonald in the same interview did tease Tetris Effect could get a release for PlayStation VR2 in the future.

"There are still platforms that we’re not out on that we’d like to be," said MacDonald. "There might be future platforms that are coming out that we’d like to be on."

Tetris Effect first released for the PlayStation in November 2018, followed by a release on PC in July 2019. An enhanced edition, Tetris Effect: Connected, released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020, followed by the Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

