Game Freak Co-Founder Junichi Masuda Leaves the Studio to Join The Pokemon Company.

Game Freak co-founder and managing director Junichi Masuda has left the Pokémon developer to join The Pokemon Company as the chief creative fellow.

"[Masuda] will utilise his deep understanding of the Pokémon brand to develop new services and products […] tapping into his years of experience and creative thinking," according to The Pokemon Company via VideoGamesChronicle.

"I would like to express my heart-felt thanks to all Pokémon fans," said Masuda in a statement. "Going forward, I hope to transcend the boundaries of video games by trying to offer greater surprises, fun and excitement to people all over the world, while doing my utmost to connect people, expand the circle of ‘play’ and to help bring about a richer world for us to share. I appreciate your continued support in my new role."

Masuda is one of three co-founders of Game Freak and has been involved with the development of the majority of games at the studio. He was the composer and a programmer on the Pokémon Red / Blue / Green.

He was also the director on Pokémon Ruby / Sapphire, Pokémon FireRed / LeafGreen, Pokémon Diamond / Pearl, Pokémon Black / White, Pokémon X / Y, and Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee.

