Super Bomberman R Online Servers to Shut Down in December - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Konami announced it will be shutting down the servers for the free-to-play online battle royale game, Super Bomberman R Online, on December 1.

Super Bomberman R Online released for Google Stadia in September 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2021.

Read the news post from Konami below:

Thank you for playing Super Bomberman R Online.

This service has continued to operate with the support of many users since its launch in May 2021, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to terminate the service on all platforms on December 1, 2022 at 01:00:00 (UTC).

The sale of Bomber Coins and Premium Packs will end at 01:00:00 UTC on June 1, 2022. We ask that all unused Bomber Coins be used before the end of the service. We hope that you will enjoy the game until the end of the service.

The Bomberman series is moving forward with new projects. We hope to be able to inform you of this project soon. Thank you for your continued support of the Bomberman series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles