Summer Game Fest 2022 Lineup Revealed

posted 1 hour ago

The organizers for Summer Game Fest via Twitter have revealed the lineup of partners that will participate in this years activities.

The main Summer Game Fest showcase will be help on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST. It will be streamed on Twitch.

Here's a look at more than 30 partners that will participate in #SummerGameFest activities across June.



Stay tuned for more announcements and details in the coming days! pic.twitter.com/0Plln9ba7D — Summer Game Fest - Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 31, 2022

Here is the complete list of partners that will participate in Summer Game Fest:

2K

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

DotEmu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

Netflix

PlayStation

Raw Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

Sega

Skybound Games

Square Enix

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribeca Festival

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

