Summer Game Fest 2022 Lineup Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 274 Views
The organizers for Summer Game Fest via Twitter have revealed the lineup of partners that will participate in this years activities.
The main Summer Game Fest showcase will be help on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST. It will be streamed on Twitch.
Here's a look at more than 30 partners that will participate in #SummerGameFest activities across June.— Summer Game Fest - Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 31, 2022
Stay tuned for more announcements and details in the coming days! pic.twitter.com/0Plln9ba7D
Here is the complete list of partners that will participate in Summer Game Fest:
- 2K
- Activision
- Atlus
- Bandai Namco
- Bloober Team
- Capcom
- Coffee Stain
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- DotEmu
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Frost Giant Studios
- Humble Games
- Level Infinite
- Mediatonic
- MiHoYo
- Netflix
- PlayStation
- Raw Fury
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Sega
- Skybound Games
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Studio MDHR
- Tribeca Festival
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
I'm personally stoked to finally see what Frost Giant Studios is working on. They've said they want to make the next big RTS and the entire studio is run by former Blizzard devs that worked on StarCraft and Warcraft. So I've been eagerly anticipating to see what their first project is as well as the studios under Dreamhaven, which hopefully we'll hear about their projects soon too.
But I'm also very surprised to see PlayStation on the list.
The state of play Thursday is a part of it. Not really sure the connection though.
It is? Even though it's a full week prior to Summer Games Fest?
I think Summer fest is all of June. Apparently it is a big "networking" event or so. So even though the two aren't related one advertises for the other.
The same concept of E3 I guess.