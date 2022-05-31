Square Enix Producer Shinji Hashimoto Retires After 28 Years - News

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Shinji Hashimoto, who has worked at Square Enix for 28 years, announced via Twitter he has retired.

He joined Squaresoft in April 1994 where her was the co-producer for Front Mission on the Super Famicom. He has also been the brand manager on the Final Fantasy series, executive producer on the Kingdom Hearts series, and was an executive officer of Square Enix Holdings.

"Thank you for all your hard work, everyone," Hashimoto said via Twitter and translated by Gematsu. "As of today, May 31, I have retired. Thank you to everyone who everyone who helped me out across the board during my time in office. From now on, I would like to give Square Enix my support as its biggest fan. Thank you so much."

