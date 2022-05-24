PS3 and Streaming Titles on New PS Plus Won't Support DLC - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has outlined details on the new PlayStation Plus service that will be launching soon in the west and Japan.

It has been confirmed that DLC and add-on content for games will not be supported when the games are being streamed. Since PS3 games can only be streamed this does mean DLC for them will not be available to play.

"Please note, DLC and add-on content is not supported when streaming a title," reads the PlayStation Blog post.

DLC and add-on content will be available for games that can be downloaded to your console. If the membership expires or if content leaves the service this does mean players will lose access to the DLC or add-on content associated with said game.

"You can purchase DLC and add-on content for the games you download from the games catalog through PlayStation Plus." reads the PlayStation Blog post. "If your membership expires, or if the content leaves the service you’ll also lose access to the DLC and add-on content associated with that game. Once you resubscribe to the service or decide to purchase the title, you’ll be able to use your purchased DLC and add-on content again."

The new PlayStation Plus is available now in Asia and will launch in in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Sony has also revealed some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles