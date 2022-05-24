PS3 and Streaming Titles on New PS Plus Won't Support DLC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 370 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has outlined details on the new PlayStation Plus service that will be launching soon in the west and Japan.
It has been confirmed that DLC and add-on content for games will not be supported when the games are being streamed. Since PS3 games can only be streamed this does mean DLC for them will not be available to play.
"Please note, DLC and add-on content is not supported when streaming a title," reads the PlayStation Blog post.
DLC and add-on content will be available for games that can be downloaded to your console. If the membership expires or if content leaves the service this does mean players will lose access to the DLC or add-on content associated with said game.
"You can purchase DLC and add-on content for the games you download from the games catalog through PlayStation Plus." reads the PlayStation Blog post. "If your membership expires, or if the content leaves the service you’ll also lose access to the DLC and add-on content associated with that game. Once you resubscribe to the service or decide to purchase the title, you’ll be able to use your purchased DLC and add-on content again."
The new PlayStation Plus is available now in Asia and will launch in in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.
Sony has also revealed some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.
Is it hard to backward compatible ps3 games?
Is the architecture different from PS4 and ps5?
Sounds like ps3 is the odd duckling round ere
Yes for both. But since Sony knows the code of their systems very well it should be a lot easier than PC emulation done by 3rd parties and they still manage it with machines weaker than PS4 and sure PS5. So if Sony really wanted to invest a little they could have it emulated in local hardware. I don't think anyone would expect Sony to keep a PS3 farm to stream those games at this point in time.
Even though I don't care much about DLC this should have been enabled.
PS Now has never supported dlc via streaming. It's clearly the tech they've been using. This is no t surprising, but it's lame nonetheless
I can't think of a reason for not allowing DLC, at most I can see it being "emulated" so you don't really install and all, but why not offer the complete version right?