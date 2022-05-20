State of Decay 2 Tops 10 Million Players - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Undead Labs in a newly released video celebrating the fourth anniversary of State of Decay 2 has reveals some figures. Over the course of four years the developer has released 30 updates.

Over 10 million people have played the game, over 1.8 billion Juggernauts have been killed, as well as over 2.6 billion zombies.

View the video below:

State of Decay 3 was announced in July 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles