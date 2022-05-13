Phil Spencer: Xbox Will Work to Deliver 'Quality and Consistency' Following Bethesda Delays - News

Bethesda Software this week announced it has decided to delay the release of Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023 to give the development teams more time to finish them up.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer via Twitter stated he supports giving the developers more time to make better games. However, he admits Xbox needs to do better when it comes to not only delivery quality games, but also releasing them more consistently.

"These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans," said Spencer. "While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations."

Microsoft in recent years has been investing in growing its first-party lineup of studios with acquisitions like Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax, Obsidian, InXile, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, Double Fine and more.

Microsoft is also in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

