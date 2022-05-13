Phil Spencer: Xbox Will Work to Deliver 'Quality and Consistency' Following Bethesda Delays - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 357 Views
Bethesda Software this week announced it has decided to delay the release of Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023 to give the development teams more time to finish them up.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer via Twitter stated he supports giving the developers more time to make better games. However, he admits Xbox needs to do better when it comes to not only delivery quality games, but also releasing them more consistently.
"These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans," said Spencer. "While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations."
Microsoft in recent years has been investing in growing its first-party lineup of studios with acquisitions like Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax, Obsidian, InXile, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, Double Fine and more.
Microsoft is also in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.
Say what you want about Phil but I feel his head is in the right place.
I'm glad Phil and the team have come to the realization over the last few years that what separates your console from the competition is ultimately going to boil down to the types of games people can get on it and only it as opposed to another console.
"X"clusives are definitely the way to achieve this goal and Microsoft investing heavily in developers who will deliver on this is a good step in the right direction (even if how they went about it is controversial.).
The only thing left is to actually deliver on those promises now in the way of actual products being released to the public in a timely manner.
Microsoft has a real good shot this gen of coming out on top. The good news for Microsoft is that with someone like Phil at the helm they are less likely to deviate from their intended projection and keep their focus where it should be.
-QUALITY AND CONSISTENCY ARE KEY NINJA APPROVED-
I think it's impossible for MS to come out on top this gen. It takes time to repair the damage that has been done. Next gen? I could see them making some real strides in the industry if they can prove this gen that they are in fact going to start releasing new games consistently. Regardless it's not about selling more consoles for them really anyway (although they do want that) they are just trying to increase GP subscribers.
How would you explain the state they wanted to release Halo before the backlash?
What does that matter when the game got the delay it needed? There's no point in hypothetics for argument sake when it didn't happen.
Just do your research on 343 and you'll see how the studio has been mismanaging itself for years and how Joe Staten has been working on righting that ship.
Well, better this than have those games become the next Cyberpunk fiasco. Then again I'm not an Xbox user so I wonder how they'll take it. Is there anything coming out this year in regards to Xbox exclusives?
At the moment, not really lol. The only official Xbox exclusives this year are As Dusk Falls and Grounded's 1.0 release. So, we'll have to wait till the Xbox/Bethesda showcase on June 12th to see if Xbox has anything else ready for this year. There's rumors that a new Forza Motorsport and a Disco Elysium-like RPG from Obsidian Entertainment will be releasing this year, but we'll find out soon enough.
I checked out Grounded and it looks alright but I can't believe they won't add local co-op. Such a wasted opportunity, there's not enough couch co-op games out there. Anyway, thanks for the info.
I'd expect the next Forza Motorsport to come out this year as well. Scorn is also scheduled to come out in October. Stalker 2 was given a December 8 release date, but with the developer being based in Ukraine, I expect it to get delayed to 2023.
I'd rather games be delayed and be a better experience at launch than to rush a game out that is a buggy mess. We all saw how bad Cyberpunk was at launch.
This is the price to pay to stop Crunch and improve Quality. Microsoft did not have game of these caliber last Gen; I'm just happy to know these game are coming. Time to announce some great Game pass deal to make up for the delay.
Not to mention we're really only now feeling the effects the pandemic had for so many games that were in the middle of development when the pandemic started. That's why games are either further out than we thought or are being delayed into 2023. But it's really great to see developer health is finally being prioritized as it always should have been.
This is a benefit of Game Pass for the developers, IMO. It takes away some of the temptation to make the teams crunch, when instead of needing to hit some arbitrary date such as the holiday season, they can release it when it's ready. Yes, they do need to be mindful of droughts long enough that people un-subscribe, and this may cause them to strike more Game Pass deals with third-parties, but anything that improves the working conditions and quality of lives of the developers is fine by me.
Wasn't the plan release an AAA exclusive like every 2 or 3 months? Well that consistency doesn't seem to be happening.
That's what Microsoft's end goal is. Unfortunately, it takes years for the studios they acquired to make original games. Most games that we already knew about started development between 2017-2019, which was when Microsoft started buying said studios. Given that timetable, I wasn't really expecting much from 2022 lol. It was more 2023 and especially 2024 that sort of consistency will hit.